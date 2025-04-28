Yandex Türkiye signals intent to acquire Google Chrome’s Turkish ops

Yandex Türkiye signals intent to acquire Google Chrome’s Turkish ops

ISTANBUL
Yandex Türkiye signals intent to acquire Google Chrome’s Turkish ops

Yandex Türkiye has expressed interest in acquiring the Turkish operations of Google’s Chrome web browser if a U.S. federal court orders the tech giant to divest the asset as part of an effort to curb its alleged illegal monopoly.

Alexander Popovskiy, general manager of Yandex Türkiye and CEO of Yandex Search internationally, said that while it is understandable that companies such as Perplexity, OpenAI and Yahoo are showing interest in Chrome, transferring such a strategic asset from one tech giant to another would not solve the underlying competition issue.

“Chrome is a cornerstone of Google’s hold on the web,” Popovskiy said. “However, it would not solve the issue, as a too significant strategic advantage would just be passing from one giant to another.”

“Instead, adopting a deeply localized approach and making Chrome evolve as part of the Turkish web ecosystem together with Yandex Search and Yazeka would pave the way for a new way of thinking – letting companies compete fairly locally, instead of just one company owning the most strategically important asset on the global web,” he added.

Yandex is the only company internationally to surpass Google’s market share in its home market in fair competition, Popovskiy said.

He also highlighted that the Turkish Competition Authority has already made significant steps towards limiting the dominance of digital platforms through proposed changes in the Competition Law. 

He added that proactive measures by Turkish authorities could attract additional investment, and the reforms proposed under the new law would be perceived as balanced and understandable by both global and local players.

Google Chrome,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara

Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara

    Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara

  2. Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations

    Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations

  3. Türkiye to join Three Seas Initiative as strategic partner

    Türkiye to join Three Seas Initiative as strategic partner

  4. Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Türkiye-Italy ties

    Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Türkiye-Italy ties

  5. EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal

    EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal
Recommended
Türkiye to join Three Seas Initiative as strategic partner

Türkiye to join Three Seas Initiative as strategic partner
Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Türkiye-Italy ties

Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Türkiye-Italy ties
Ankara’s Republic-era urban planning gains UNESCO recognition

Ankara’s Republic-era urban planning gains UNESCO recognition
Turkish Airlines targets high-value travelers to boost tourism revenue

Turkish Airlines targets high-value travelers to boost tourism revenue
Istanbul quake drill exposes ‘readiness gaps’ amid growing seismic threats

Istanbul quake drill exposes ‘readiness gaps’ amid growing seismic threats
Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships
WORLD EU top court rules golden passport schemes are illegal

EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal

"Golden passport" schemes for deep-pocketed foreign investors violate European Union law, the bloc's highest court ruled yesterday, after a legal challenge against Malta by Brussels.

ECONOMY Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for the economic program is still strong, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the essence of the program is disinflation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿