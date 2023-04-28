Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US

Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US

MEMPHIS
Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US

Ya Ya the giant panda began its trip to China on April 26 from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement.

The zoo said Ya Ya was being accompanied on its return to China by a veterinarian who will manage the panda’s medical needs and a zoological officer who will handle all husbandry requirements.

The departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens Ya Ya in Memphis.

Ya Ya was born Aug. 3, 2000, in Beijing. She was joined in Memphis under the loan agreement by Le Le, a male panda who was born July 18, 1998. Le Le died in February.

The zoo held a farewell party for Ya Ya earlier this month. The zoo has said the pandas were key to research and conservation projects and helped people experience some of Chinese culture.

“After 20 years, Ya Ya has become like family, and she will be sorely missed by the Memphis Zoo staff and the local community,” the zoo said in a statement Wednesday. “We wish her the best of luck in her new home.”

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38.

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the giant panda species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

Advocacy groups In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices previously applauded the return to China, saying the pandas had been suffering in the zoo setting. Zoo officials said the groups were spreading false information. Zoo President and CEO Matt Thompson has called Le Le and Ya Ya “two of the most spoiled animals on the planet.”

US,

TÜRKIYE Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

    Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

  2. US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US wants a ‘terror state’ in Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

    Massive fire destroys luxurious dwelling in Izmir

  4. Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

    Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

  5. Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight

    Russian strikes hit several Ukrainian cities overnight
Recommended
Three-day Sónar Istanbul kicks off

Three-day Sónar Istanbul kicks off
Freddie Mercury’s private collection to be auctioned

Freddie Mercury’s private collection to be auctioned
Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars
Tiffany reopens flagship New York store under French management

Tiffany reopens flagship New York store under French management
Turkish director’s film wins award in US

Turkish director’s film wins award in US
Tour boats preparing to meet Adrasan waters

Tour boats preparing to meet Adrasan waters
WORLD Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Moscow said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.
ECONOMY Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg to deliver over 1,000 cars in May

Togg aims to deliver more than 1,000 vehicles in May, says Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.