World's richest have never been so wealthy: study

World's richest have never been so wealthy: study

NEW YORK
Worlds richest have never been so wealthy: study

The world has never had so many rich people and their investments in soaring stock markets have made them wealthier than ever recorded, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The number of "high net worth individuals" (HNWI) — defined as people with liquid assets of at least $1 million — rose by 5.1 percent last year to 22.8 million, according to consulting firm Capgemini.

Their total wealth reached $86.8 trillion in 2023, a 4.7 percent increase from the previous year, according to the annual World Wealth Report.

The number of HNWI and their total wealth are the highest since Capgemini began the annual study in 1997.

Their fortunes have risen as stock markets have surged: New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 43 percent in 2023 while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 24 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 grew 16 percent while the Frankfurt DAX advanced by 20 percent.

The number of HNWI and their wealth had each fallen by more than three percent in 2022, a year of macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, the report said.

The decline in their wealth was the steepest in a decade as equities fell.

"However, 2023 brought economic growth and improved fortunes for major investment sectors to reverse the falloff," the report said.

"Despite ongoing interest rate uncertainty and rising bond yields, equities surged along with the tech market, fueled by enthusiasm for generative AI and its potential impact on the economy."

Rising wealth and inequality in the world have fuelled debates on making the rich pay their fair share of taxes.

Brazil and France have pressed fellow G20 countries to set a global minimum tax on the world's wealthiest people.

riches, richer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

    China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

  2. Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

    Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

  3. CHP leader raises possibility of early elections

    CHP leader raises possibility of early elections

  4. Top court rules to annul key parts of last year's decree law

    Top court rules to annul key parts of last year's decree law

  5. Hakkari mayor sentenced to 19 years for terrorism charges

    Hakkari mayor sentenced to 19 years for terrorism charges
Recommended
Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government
EU braces for disinformation as voters head to polls

EU braces for disinformation as voters head to polls
Sweden says cheers to easing alcohol sale restrictions

Sweden says cheers to easing alcohol sale restrictions
German far-right AfD party says candidate attacked with knife

German far-right AfD party says candidate attacked with knife
Biden in France to mark D-Day anniversary under Ukraine shadow

Biden in France to mark D-Day anniversary under Ukraine shadow
Syrian man arrested after shooting near US embassy in Beirut

Syrian man arrested after shooting near US embassy in Beirut
Georgian opposition fears violence now out of control

Georgian opposition fears violence now 'out of control'
WORLD Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian government

The Hindu-nationalist party of Narendra Modi agreed with allies Wednesday to form a government after a general election in which it failed to secure an outright majority for the first time in a decade.
ECONOMY McDonalds loses chicken Big Mac trademark battle

McDonald's loses chicken 'Big Mac' trademark battle

McDonald's has lost a legal battle against an Irish fast food chain after a top EU court ruled Wednesday that the global chain could not exclusively call its chicken burgers "Big Mac".
SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿