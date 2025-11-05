World’s only Kasnak oak forest under strict protection in Isparta

ISPARTA
In the southwestern province of Isparta’s Eğirdir district, the world’s only Kasnak oak forest stands quietly as one of Türkiye’s most protected natural areas.

Home to trees, estimated to be nearly a thousand years old, the forest is currently displaying its autumn colors. Yet, few people ever set foot here.

Located near the village of Yukarı Gökdere and managed under the Kovada Lake National Park directorate, the 1,300-hectare area was declared a “strictly protected sensitive zone” by presidential decree in 2019.

Entry is only permitted for educational and research purposes with special authorization from the country’s national parks and conservation directorate. Unauthorized entry is subject to fines up to 557,212 Turkish Liras (around $13,200).

Mustafa Altunkup, head of Kovada Lake National Park, said the forest was first designated as a conservation area in 1987 and remains the only site in the world where the Kasnak oak naturally forms a forest ecosystem.

“Our area hosts around 444 plant species, 69 of which are endemic,” he noted. “We’ve also identified 26 bird species so far. The Kasnak oak forest is unique in its structure and biodiversity.”

The oaks grow between 1,500 and 1,800 meters above sea level, particularly on the northeastern slopes where soil depth allows for stronger growth.

Some trees exceed 30 meters in height and 1.5 meters in diameter. One notable specimen, known as “Koca Kasnak,” standings 33.5 meters tall with a circumference of 4.3 meters, making it Türkiye’s second-thickest known Kasnak oak.

Altunkup added that visitors wishing to access the area must submit written applications. “We only allow educational and scientific visits, always accompanied by our staff. Even without the seasonal access restriction, the area remains under year-round protection.”

The forest supports various wildlife species, including wolves, foxes, lynxes, wild boars and several types of raptors such as eagles and hawks. To safeguard the ecosystem, all recreational activities are strictly prohibited.

The Kasnak oak forest remains one of the rare places in Türkiye where nature, left undisturbed, continues to thrive on its own terms.

 

