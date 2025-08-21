World's 'nicest judge' dies after recurrence of pancreatic cancer

World's 'nicest judge' dies after recurrence of pancreatic cancer

WASHINGTON
Worlds nicest judge dies after recurrence of pancreatic cancer

FILE - Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio sits on the bench in Providence, R.I., Aug. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

Frank Caprio, a U.S. judge who became an internet sensation for his compassion and courteous demeanor in court, has died at 88, his family announced on social media.

The retired Rhode Island judge, who served on the bench for nearly four decades before retiring in 2023, became known for his lenient approach to minor infractions.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news that my father Judge Frank Caprio passed away today, peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer," his son David Caprio said in a video posted on the judge's Instagram account Wednesday.

His family said in a statement that he was "beloved around the world for his deep compassion, humility, and unwavering faith in the goodness of people", and an "example of humanity".

Caprio had posted a video on Tuesday from his hospital bed asking for prayers after suffering a health "setback."

His courtroom reality TV show "Caught in Providence," which began in 2000, featured his sympathetic treatment of defendants facing traffic violations and parking tickets.

Clips from the show garnered tens of millions of views on social media, often showing him dismissing fines for struggling families or asking children to help decide their parents' punishments.

He drew millions of followers on social media, who dubbed him "the nicest judge in the world."

Caprio also wrote an autobiography titled "Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America's Nicest Judge."

Born in 1936 and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio had worked multiple jobs including shining shoes and delivering newspapers, according to his website.

He attended Suffolk University School of Law in Boston at night while working as a school teacher, eventually serving as Providence's municipal court chief judge from 1985 to 2023.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee praised Caprio as "more than a jurist -- he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity."

The governor also ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in memory of the judge.

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend," his family said.

dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

    İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

  2. US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

    US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

  3. Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

    Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

  4. Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

  5. Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

    Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel
Recommended
ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns
Xi pushes development, ethnic unity in Tibet visit

Xi pushes development, ethnic unity in Tibet visit
Ten hurt as match abandoned following fan violence

Ten hurt as match abandoned following fan violence
Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties

Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties
Uganda reaches agreement with US to take migrants

Uganda reaches agreement with US to take migrants
Putin talks could be in Türkiye: Zelensky

Putin talks could be in Türkiye: Zelensky
WORLD ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

The ISIL terrorist organization is exploiting instability in Africa and Syria and remains a significant threat in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe, U.N. counterterrorism experts have said.
ECONOMY US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿