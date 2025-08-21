World's 'nicest judge' dies after recurrence of pancreatic cancer

WASHINGTON

FILE - Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio sits on the bench in Providence, R.I., Aug. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

Frank Caprio, a U.S. judge who became an internet sensation for his compassion and courteous demeanor in court, has died at 88, his family announced on social media.

The retired Rhode Island judge, who served on the bench for nearly four decades before retiring in 2023, became known for his lenient approach to minor infractions.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news that my father Judge Frank Caprio passed away today, peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer," his son David Caprio said in a video posted on the judge's Instagram account Wednesday.

His family said in a statement that he was "beloved around the world for his deep compassion, humility, and unwavering faith in the goodness of people", and an "example of humanity".

Caprio had posted a video on Tuesday from his hospital bed asking for prayers after suffering a health "setback."

His courtroom reality TV show "Caught in Providence," which began in 2000, featured his sympathetic treatment of defendants facing traffic violations and parking tickets.

Clips from the show garnered tens of millions of views on social media, often showing him dismissing fines for struggling families or asking children to help decide their parents' punishments.

He drew millions of followers on social media, who dubbed him "the nicest judge in the world."

Caprio also wrote an autobiography titled "Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America's Nicest Judge."

Born in 1936 and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio had worked multiple jobs including shining shoes and delivering newspapers, according to his website.

He attended Suffolk University School of Law in Boston at night while working as a school teacher, eventually serving as Providence's municipal court chief judge from 1985 to 2023.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee praised Caprio as "more than a jurist -- he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity."

The governor also ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in memory of the judge.

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend," his family said.