World’s first UCAV ship docks in Istanbul

Ali Rıza Akbulut - ISTANBUL

TCG Anadolu, the world’s first armed ship carrying unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), docked at Sarayburnu on April 17 and is open to the public.

The ship, which set off from the Tuzla district to Sarayburnu, entered the Bosphorus on April 16. The Bosphorus was closed to sea transport when TCG Anadolu entered. Soldiers ready with equipped weapons on the ship also drew attention.

After approximately one hour of passing the Bosphorus, the ship approached Sarayburnu Harbor. Citizens watching the ship from the shore with interest took photos.

Providing information about the ship, International Relations Specialist Dr. Kemal Olçar said that the ship, classified as a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD), provides protection against threats from the air and sea with the weapon systems it carries on board and allows tanks and armored vehicles to be landed safely with the existing pool system.

Stating that a sufficient number of helicopters of various types can be parked on the ship, Olçar added that the ship can also carry a contingent of up to 700 soldiers with equipment and supplies and can host a military hospital with a capacity of at least 30 beds, including operating rooms, dental treatment units, intensive care and infection rooms.

Olçar noted that TCG Anadolu can be used for expeditionary missions as well as evacuation, medical support and sheltering activities in times of peace and crisis.

“In the coming years, it is expected that the number of such ships will increase and new features will be added to TCG Anadolu,” he said.

TCG Anadolu will remain open to visitors from April 18 to April 23 from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.