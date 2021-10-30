World’s first stork hospital taking care of stray animals

BURSA
Turkey’s first animal hospital, which was established in the 19th century in the northwestern province of Bursa for the care of migratory birds, especially storks, is playing a key role in the treatment of stray animals.

The Ottoman-era Gurabahane-I Laklakan, which means “Storks’ Dosshouse,” is the world’s first storks hospital built in the 1800s to care for and treat migratory birds, especially storks.

Operated under the Osmangazi Municipality Environmental Protection and Control Directorate, the institution is now playing a key role in the treatment of stray animals.

Dilek Yosun, director of the veterinary department in the municipality, told Anadolu Agency Thursday that the tradition inherited from the Ottoman Empire is maintained with the latest technological equipment and a professional team.

“Since the Ottoman period, our culture has always been concerned with the care and feeding of stray animals, including migratory birds, particularly storks, and this was an ongoing process,” she noted.

