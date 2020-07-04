World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

  • July 04 2020 07:02:00

World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

AYDIN – Anadolu Agency
World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

After flying the skies for 36 years, a cargo plane in western Turkey now awaits scuba-diving lovers from around the world.

With 54 meters from nose to tail and a 44-meter wingspan, the Airbus A300 cargo plane became the world’s largest sunken plane wreck in 2016 off the Aegean coast of the Kuşadası district of Turkey’s Aegean province of Aydın.

Anadolu Agency joined divers at the site to view the now coral-encrusted submerged aircraft.

Though all parts of the aircraft, including the fuselage, are still in their original condition, fish of many species now dart about its interior.

World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

Speaking to the agency, scuba-diving instructor Tağmaç Saraçoğlu said that sinking the plane boosted the region’s diving tourism.

He highlighted that professional divers from different countries would come to see the wreck in the past, but now only local tourists were present due to novel coronavirus.

“It’s possible to see many species here. You can see schools of Diplodus Vulgaris and Sargus,” he said, adding that he had also encountered conger eels and a crab in a dive nearby.

Saraçoğlu stressed that people did not dive in the area before the plane was submerged in the sea.

As many marine species nest around the plane, the site has become an indispensable destination for divers, as well as underwater photographers.

One seasoned diver, Ezgi Vatansever, said swimming through a submerged plane was an entirely different feeling from her previous underwater adventures.

“It was very enjoyable to observe a reef wreck there. I want everyone to see it, too,” she said.

World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

scuba diving,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  2. Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

    At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

  4. Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

    Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

  5. More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

    More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report
Recommended
Project to contribute to people in Hattusha region

Project to contribute to people in Hattusha region
‘Hair Museum’ exhibits thousands of hairs

‘Hair Museum’ exhibits thousands of hairs
Turkish State Theaters reopen with open-air play

Turkish State Theaters reopen with open-air play
Briton Ghislaine Maxwell charged in Epstein case

Briton Ghislaine Maxwell charged in Epstein case
Egypt reopens pyramids to tourists

Egypt reopens pyramids to tourists 
Highlands of Black Sea still offer isolated vacations

Highlands of Black Sea still offer isolated vacations
WORLD Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

A fire and an explosion struck a centrifuge production plant above Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on July 2, analysts said, one of the most-tightly guarded sites in all of the Islamic Republic after earlier acts of sabotage there.
ECONOMY EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member states for breaking EU law on air passenger rights.
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.