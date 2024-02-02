World's air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels

World's air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels

MONTREAL
Worlds air travel edges back to pre-COVID levels

Air travel took another major leap in 2023 rising to 94 percent of 2019 levels as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the main global airline body has said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said domestic travel in key markets such as China, India and the United States had led the rebound but it expected a "normal" growth rate in 2024.

Based on revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), travel in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone was 98.4 percent of where it was four years earlier, IATA said.

Lockdowns and border closures starting in March 2020 devastated the airline industry, with travel for the full year falling to 34.2 percent of 2019 levels.

Recovery was slow, rising to 41.6 percent in 2021 and 68.5 percent in 2022.

IATA said national travel was recovering faster than international flights.

Domestic flights reached 104 percent of their 2019 RPK, driven by an end to travel restrictions in China, where travel rose 139 percent from the previous year.

There was also strong growth in domestic travel in India and the United States.

International travel has been slower to recover, rising last year to 88.6 percent of 2019 levels.

Flights to and from the Asia-Pacific region were at 72.7 percent of 2019's numbers, while to and from Europe were 93 percent and North America at 101.4 percent.

IATA represents 320 airlines accounting for 83 percent of the world's travel.

COVID,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Venezuela

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Venezuela
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results

Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results
Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes

Egypt faces dollar crunch as debt explodes
China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter

China overtakes Japan as largest car exporter
Markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

Markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿