WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

ISTANBUL

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.

The three-day event, which is expected to attract over 30,000 participants from more than 80 countries, will serve as a forum for discussions on the transformation of e-commerce through artificial intelligence and retail technologies.

Attendees will explore digital solutions that are reshaping modern commerce, including AI-powered recommendation systems, customer service chatbots, visual search tools and voice assistants.

The event will feature speakers from around the world, including industry leaders, tech founders, public officials and investors, to share insights and innovations.

Marketplaces, logistics and fulfillment services, retail tech providers, investors and e-commerce service platforms are some of the key sectors represented. The expo includes over 240 booths, 500 retail brands and 200 speakers.

In his opening remarks, WORLDEF CEO Ömer Nart said he is honored to host the event's 12th edition, highlighting the expo’s renewed focus on market expectations and business needs.

He emphasized WORLDEF's mission to provide valuable commercial opportunities for both brands and attendees.

“This year, we introduced a new Marketplace B2B Zone, where global platforms such as Temu, eBay, Hepsiburada and eMAG will explore collaboration opportunities with sellers from around the world,” he said. “It is a powerful venue for international e-commerce networking.”

He also referenced last December’s WORLDEF Dubai expo, which was held in collaboration with Dubai CommerCity and attracted over 10,000 visitors from 82 countries, making it the largest e-commerce event in the Gulf region.

He confirmed that the next edition in Dubai will take place from February 11 to 13, 2026.

In addition, WORLDEF will host an event in Saudi Arabia in October, completing what Nart described as an “e-commerce bridge” connecting Istanbul, Dubai and Riyadh.

He also unveiled plans for a new event series called FINTECHX, which aims to unite the financial technology sector. The inaugural FINTECHX will be held in Sapanca, Türkiye, and is expected to make a significant contribution to the fintech ecosystem.