World War I trenches discovered in Antalya

World War I trenches discovered in Antalya

ANTALYA
World War I trenches discovered in Antalya

A first-of-its-kind trench network and control center spanning 2 kilometers and built during World War I to defend the Mediterranean province of Antalya against possible land and sea attacks has come to light.

Retired Colonel Sedat Akgül was contacted after a staff member working at the Antalya Zoo in 2020 first noticed the remains of the first battle positions in Antalya in World War I.

"We investigated with other retired colonels and found that these were trenches from World War I. This is a first of its kind and important for Antalya, even on the Mediterranean coast, to have such large, wide and sheltered trenches," Akgül said.

Explaining the construction phase of the trenches, Akgül said, "When the Çanakkale Front closed at the beginning of 1916, both the enemy forces and our troops left for other places. Enemy troops, especially British troops, deployed their soldiers on various islands on the Mediterranean coast and in the Alexandria region of Egypt. At this point, they constantly harass and blockade the Mediterranean region with their ships. In particular, they are considering blockading the Antalya region and entering it with a land operation."

"At this point, the commanders who evaluated this threat thought that a military precaution should be taken. At the end of 1917, with the order of Enver Pasha, the chief of General Staff of that period, work was carried out to build defense trenches in Antalya and coastal areas and to create points of resistance against the enemy. The trenches inside this zoo are the trenches created in late 1917," he added.

"We think the trenches are around 2 kilometers wide. However, the area we can examine now is around 250 meters. Since the natural structure of this place is a bit stony and rocky, we can see its advantage today. Thus, it has been preserved intact until today,” the researcher said.

Akgül emphasized that the discovery of the trenches for the first time was very important for both Antalya and Türkiye.

"We want this area to be revitalized and made visible to students, future generations and tourists with visual supports. It can be a sightseeing and education area like Çanakkale. When we consider these trenches and the observation center as a whole, there are no such vivid and clear positions and trenches for both Antalya and the Mediterranean Region. In that sense, this is a very important discovery and the first in Antalya," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

    Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

  2. Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel

    Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel

  3. German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

    German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

  4. US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

    US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

  5. Russia offers to relocate border city residents after shelling

    Russia offers to relocate border city residents after shelling
Recommended
Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul
Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel

Police arrest 15 suspects spying for Israel
Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices

Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices
Cyberstalking affects 46 percent of women in Türkiye

Cyberstalking affects 46 percent of women in Türkiye
Türkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'ready' to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks: Erdoğan
Appeals court head acknowledges deep disagreements with top court

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
WORLD German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after takeoff, local police said.
ECONOMY Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Türkiye’s auto market expanded more than 57 percent last year from 2022, with passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales hitting an all-time high of 1.23 million.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.