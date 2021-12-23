World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

BRUSSELS

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) was 143.3 million tons in November, down 9.9 percent compared to November 2020, according to a statement released on Dec. 22.

China, the world’s number one steel producer, led the crash with a 22 percent annual decline to hit 69.3 million tons.

Other major steel-producing countries saw rises in their output as India produced 9.8 million tons (up 2.2 percent), Japan 8 million tons (up 10.7 percent), the United States 7.2 million tons (up 13.8 percent), Russia 6.5 million tons (up 9.4 percent), South Korea 5.9 million tons (up 2.7 percent) and Germany 3.4 million tons (down 0.3 percent).

Turkey, the world’s eighth-largest crude steel producer, saw a 6.1 percent hike in crude steel production last month, to 3.4 million tons.

In January-July, global steel production climbed 4.5 percent from last year to 1.75 billion tons.

China produced 946.4 million tons of crude steel in the first 11 months of this year, down 2.6 percent.

Steel output of India, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany and Turkey jumped by 19.3 percent, 18.9 percent, 17.4 percent, 16.8 percent, 13.5 percent and 13.5 percent in the same period.

Turkey’s total steel production in the first 11 months hit 36.7 million tons.