World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

BRISBANE
World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.

After the Brazilians won both opening singles rubbers on Dec. 31, Ruud’s 6-3, 6-2 victory brought his country back into contention.

But the comeback was short-lived with the South Americans taking the tie when Laura Pigossi outlasted Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4 in almost two hours at Pat Rafter Arena.

Brazil won the mixed doubles to give them a 4-1 win.

Ruud was far too consistent for the 71st ranked Monteiro, who made 27 unforced errors, wrapping up a dominant win in only 70 minutes to at least give him confidence heading into the new season.

“It was a must-win match for Norway so I was maybe feeling the pressure a little bit,” Ruud said.

“But I was able to come out with a good start.”

The Norwegian was a runner-up at last year’s French and U.S. Opens and said he was feeling confident ahead of the Australian Open later this month where he will bid to win a first Grand Slam title.

He did not play at Melbourne Park last year after rolling his ankle the day before his first match and said he wanted to make amends.“I always feel very motivated coming down here playing in Australia. Last year was a bit unfortunate,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll have a good start to the season down here and this is a perfect way for me to start the year on tour.”In Sydney, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova proved too strong for Germany’s Laura Siegemund, romping home 6-4, 6-2.

It ensured the Czech Republic won the tie with an unassailable 3-0 lead, having lost their opening clash with the United States 4-1.

“Playing Laura is always difficult. She’s changing her game a lot, so I had to be ready for everything. I’m glad I got the point,” said Kvitova, who beat American world number three Jessica Pegula earlier in the tournament.

“This group is very difficult but we are enjoying the event a lot and really happy that we [the Czech team] are all together here in Sydney.”German Oscar Otte defeated Dalibor Svrcina 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 and Germany won the mixed doubles, but the Czechs won the tie 3-2.

In Perth, Belgium and Bulgaria were locked at 2-2 heading into the mixed doubles.

Elise Mertens beat Gergana Topalova 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 before Bulgaria levelled the tie when Dimitar Kuzmanov downed Zizou Bergs 6-2, 6-0.

