World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus

  • June 28 2020 11:41:40

World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus

LONDON-The Associated Press
World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly $7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen said its summit with world leaders had raised $1.5 billion to help COVID-19 efforts in poor countries, along with a promise of 250 million doses of a vaccine for those nations if one is successfully developed.

The group said it had secured $5.4 billion in loans and guarantees from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to support fragile economies worldwide.

The event included a Johnson-hosted concert with performances by Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle. Cyrus performed The Beatles’ “Help!” in an empty stadium and Hudson performed “Where Peaceful Waters Flow” from a boat in Chicago.

“The $6.9 billion that was pledged today to support the world’s poorest and most marginalized communities is an incredible next step on our journey out of the COVID-19 era, but there is more still to be done, as no one is safe until everyone is safe,” Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said after the event on June 27.

“As we fight this virus, we also need to take care of the most vulnerable people and address the challenges they’re facing right now,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the event.

Speakers also included the leaders of New Zealand, El Salvador, Sweden, South Africa and Barbados.

Organizers said the show was not just a fundraiser, but aimed to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said shared action was needed to defeat the virus.

“Let’s mobilize, let’s refuse an ‘every man for himself’ approach, let’s continue to move forward together. France and Europe take their responsibility today and will do so tomorrow,” Macron said.

Worldwide, nearly 10 million people have been reported infected by the virus, and nearly a half million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say those figures seriously understate the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and missed mild cases.

About a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines are in early stages of testing. While some could move into late-stage testing later this year if all goes well, it’s unlikely any would be licensed before early next year at the earliest.

EU,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

    Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

  2. Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

    Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

  3. Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

  4. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  5. Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient

    Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient
Recommended
Australian outback station turned into national park

Australian outback station turned into national park
’The Simpsons’ ends white actors voicing characters of color

’The Simpsons’ ends white actors voicing characters of color
Norway starts digging up Viking ship

Norway starts digging up Viking ship
Cultural institutions to co-produce plays

Cultural institutions to co-produce plays 
Obscurities in sultan portrait remain as historians discuss mysterious figure

Obscurities in sultan portrait remain as historians discuss mysterious figure  
Habitat loss threatens Turkeys unique salamander: Expert

Habitat loss threatens Turkey's unique salamander: Expert
WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Turkey should become smart-agriculture country

Turkey should become 'smart-agriculture' country

Turkey should become a "smart-agriculture" country to overcome its agricultural issues, raise incomes and ensure food security for the future, according to the head of the Turkish Guild of Agricultural Journalists (TAGYAD).
SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.