World leaders express condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received phone calls from World leaders extending condolences, including presidents of the U.S, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Libya, Russia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the U.S. “to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Türkiye in response to this tragedy,” according to a White House readout.

“He noted that U.S. teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items,” said the White House.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Feb. 6 that the U.S. is “in the process of deploying” two 79-person teams in addition to personnel already on the ground “to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and to help address the needs of all those who have been hurt or displaced by the earthquake.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdoğan had a rare phone call after months of tensions between the neighboring countries. “On behalf of the Greek people, I extended my deepest condolences for the devastating loss of life and reiterated our readiness to provide all further assistance necessary,” Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter after the phone conversation. Greece is sending an EMAK disaster response team to assist Türkiye.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered condolences over the loss of lives in the massive earthquake.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night’s earthquake,” Herzog tweeted. “My condolences to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.” He stressed that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

“Our hearts are with the grieving families and the Turkish people at this painful moment,” he added.