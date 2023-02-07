World leaders express condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

World leaders express condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

ANKARA
World leaders express condolences over deadly earthquakes in Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received phone calls from World leaders extending condolences, including presidents of the U.S, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Libya, Russia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the U.S. “to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Türkiye in response to this tragedy,” according to a White House readout.

“He noted that U.S. teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items,” said the White House.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Feb. 6 that the U.S. is “in the process of deploying” two 79-person teams in addition to personnel already on the ground “to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and to help address the needs of all those who have been hurt or displaced by the earthquake.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdoğan had a rare phone call after months of tensions between the neighboring countries. “On behalf of the Greek people, I extended my deepest condolences for the devastating loss of life and reiterated our readiness to provide all further assistance necessary,” Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter after the phone conversation. Greece is sending an EMAK disaster response team to assist Türkiye.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered condolences over the loss of lives in the massive earthquake.

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night’s earthquake,” Herzog tweeted. “My condolences to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.” He stressed that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

“Our hearts are with the grieving families and the Turkish people at this painful moment,” he added.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port
LATEST NEWS

  1. Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

    Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

  2. People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

    People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

  3. MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

    MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

  4. Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

    Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

  5. Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

    Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces
Recommended
Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port
People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes
MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster
Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media
Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces
UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites
Rescue teams across world rush to offer Türkiye aid after major quakes

Rescue teams across world rush to offer Türkiye aid after major quakes
WORLD French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies were disrupted on Tuesday in France as demonstrators were taking to the streets for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government's pension reform plans.

ECONOMY Australian company saves bankrupt UK car battery firm

Australian company saves bankrupt UK car battery firm

Australian company Recharge Industries is to take over Britishvolt, a bankrupt startup planning a gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries in the U.K., administrators overseeing a rescue deal

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.