World hails Türkiye for peace efforts: Erdoğan

ANKARA

The world is appreciating the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye for reinstating peace and stability in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, as the nation celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Dumlupınar Victory that paved the way for the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923.

“Our country, which has outstandingly dealt with the global crisis of the pandemic, is successfully managing crises in its region and making diplomatic moves, which are praised by the entire world, for restoring peace and stability,” Erdoğan wrote in the memorial book of Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as part of the official ceremony marking Victory Day on Aug. 30.

Erdoğan, cabinet members, leaders of the political parties, senior public servants and military officials paid a tribute to Atatürk as the president laid a wreath at the mausoleum.

“Neither the plots by the invaders nor the attacks by bloodthirsty terrorist organizations will be able to prevent the building of a growing and strengthening Türkiye, which is the hope of the oppressed as well as its own citizens with high self-esteem,” he wrote in the book.

Describing Aug. 30 as one of the greatest milestones in Türkiye’s glorious history, Erdoğan said: “We remember with grace you, your brothers-in-arms, the distinguished members of our Grand National Assembly, and our gallant martyrs. Inspired by our brave veterans, we continue to advance the Republic of Türkiye in line with the goals you set for us and to strengthen it in every field, economy, defense and diplomacy in particular.”

He later visited the State Cemetery, where the tombs of the senior commanders and military personnel who had fought during Türkiye’s Independence War are located. Voicing his respect for those who have sacrificed their lives for the protection and unity of the country, Erdoğan stated, “We continue our struggle to preserve these lands as our eternal homeland without stopping and by following your footprints.”

Erdoğan reiterated his government’s determination to reach 2023, the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye, and to realize the 2053 vision in unity, solidarity and brotherhood. “No internal or external malign power will be able to prevent Türkiye’s rise, strengthening and obtaining its well-deserved place in the global system,” he added.

Erdoğan later held a reception of Victory Day at the presidency, where ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions extended their congratulations for the glorious victory. He also attended the graduation ceremony at the Army War College and the Flag Handover Ceremony. Erdoğan and other senior leaders also attended Victory Day Concert late Aug. 30.