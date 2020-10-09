World Food Progamme wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • October 09 2020 12:10:00

OSLO-Agence France-Presse
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Oct. 9 to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict areas, the Nobel committee said.    

The WFP was honored for "its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," it said.

