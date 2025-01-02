World-class academic dedicated to preventing brain drain

Beyazıt Şenbük- ANKARA

A professor who graduated with top honors from the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University is not only inspiring a new generation of brilliant minds but also taking active steps to curb brain drain.

Despite warnings that returning to Türkiye in 2006 would be “academic suicide,” Elif Uysal chose to come back and is now a professor at ODTÜ.

Born to two medical professors, Ali Rıza and Zümrüt Uysal, Elif’s journey of excellence began early.

She graduated at the top of her class from Ankara Namık Kemal Elementary School and TED Ankara College. In 1993, she ranked first in Türkiye’s university entrance exam, earning her place at ODTÜ, where she completed her undergraduate degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering with top honors.

Her academic journey continued overseas with a full scholarship at MIT, where she completed her master’s degree with a perfect 5.0 GPA. For her Ph.D., she moved forward to Stanford University, where she again graduated at the top of her class. From 2003 to 2006, she taught probability theory at MIT and Ohio State University.

Despite a promising career abroad, Uysal returned to Türkiye in 2006, fulfilling a sense of responsibility she felt toward her country.

Her adviser at MIT, now Princeton University’s Dean of Engineering, Andrea J. Goldsmith, had cautioned her against the move.

“Continuing in the U.S. would have been the easier path. The harder challenge was achieving similar success in Türkiye,” she said.

At ODTÜ, Uysal is pioneering research in space communications and striving to create opportunities for talented young people in Türkiye.

She founded Freshdate Technology to bridge the gap between academic research and innovative global products, aiming to offer young scientists a high-tech platform without needing to leave Türkiye. “Brain drain is a reality, but I am focused on creating spaces where young minds can thrive here,” she explained.

Her groundbreaking work in 6G and deep-space communications earned her the prestigious ERC Advanced Grant, known as the “pre-Nobel Prize,” in 2024.

Reflecting on AI, she noted, “AI could surpass human intelligence if provided enough energy. Whether it marks the end of humanity is something we cannot know.”