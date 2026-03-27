World Bank ready to respond 'at scale' to Mideast conflict

World Bank ready to respond 'at scale' to Mideast conflict

WASHINGTON
World Bank ready to respond at scale to Mideast conflict

The World Bank has said it was prepared to provide immediate financial assistance to countries in emerging markets dealing with the economic fallout of the conflict in the Middle East.

"We are ready to respond at scale, combining immediate financial relief with policy expertise and private sector support for the recovery of jobs and growth," the World Bank Group said in its first statement on the crisis.

The multilateral donor and development agency said a number of its clients in affected countries had reached out as the crisis has begun to impact commodity prices and logistics.

The World Bank said it would use a broad range of tools to help countries, including a "crisis response toolkit, and pre-arranged financing facilities."

"Clearly, this is an evolving situation and we cannot predict the full range of impacts," the statement said.

"As everyone has said, the longer this lasts, and the more damage there is to critical infrastructure, the more challenging this will be for our clients."

On Thursday, the price of Brent crude was up more than 50 percent since the start of the war.

Oil supply shocks have knock-on inflationary effects and also can also cool economic output by putting the brakes on production.

Most energy supplies from the Gulf are bound for Asian countries, which account for a large number of the World Bank's clients.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war

Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war

    Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war

  2. Kayseri pastırma secures EU protected status

    Kayseri pastırma secures EU protected status

  3. War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

    War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

  4. Global leaders gather in Istanbul for talks on communication, diplomacy

    Global leaders gather in Istanbul for talks on communication, diplomacy

  5. Fidan warns against ‘lasting hostilities’ as Mideast war threatens region

    Fidan warns against ‘lasting hostilities’ as Mideast war threatens region
Recommended
War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye
Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback

Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback
Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February

Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February
Türkiye aims to attract new electric vehicle investments: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract new electric vehicle investments: Minister
Istanbul Chamber of Commerce targets AI expansion in 2026

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce targets AI expansion in 2026
Record start to 2026 flags landmark year for Turkish seafood

Record start to 2026 flags landmark year for Turkish seafood
Defense industry demand fuels growth in machinery sector

Defense industry demand fuels growth in machinery sector
WORLD Attacks across Middle East as Iran war enters second month

Attacks across Middle East as Iran war enters second month

Gulf countries and Israel came under missile fire and Israeli forces struck Iran on Saturday, as the war raged into its second month with Washington expressing hopes for progress in talks with Tehran.
ECONOMY War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

The war centered on Iran has begun to reshape borrowing costs in Türkiye, with banking sources saying some lenders are preparing to raise commercial loan rates by 5 to 6 percentage points from the start of next week.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye kept their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 2002 alive after Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over Romania and ensured a decisive clash against Kosovo in Pristina on March 31.  
﻿