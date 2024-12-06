World Athletics removes Türkiye from manipulation watch list

ANKARA
Türkiye has been removed from the competition manipulation watch list of World Athletics, the worldwide governing organization for athletics, a Turkish official has announced.

"Today holds great significance for the future of Turkish athletics. A penalty that had been in effect for almost three years has been abolished with the announcement of the World Athletics head,” Ahmet Karadağ, the president of the Turkish Athletic Federation, pointed out.

Türkiye was placed on the watch list back in 2022 following allegations of manipulation during the relay races.

Fikret Çetinkaya, vice president of the federation, also stressed the significance of the swift action taken to remove the country from the list.

"First of all, as someone who is passionate about sports, I think it is a great success that we were able to quickly remove the punishment that had tarnished Türkiye's reputation,” Çetinkaya noted, stressing the president’s efforts for the lifting of the penalty.

Former head of the federation, Fatih Çintimar, also welcomed the decision, emphasizing his intention to pursue legal action for the defamatory remarks made during this process.

Çintimar highlighted that the decision followed the diligent efforts of the Turkish officials, adding that he personally held conversations with the presidents of the World Athletics and European Athletic Association and informed them that the matter was being deliberately postponed.

"Following these remarks, we raised our last objections, and Türkiye was taken off the list without facing any consequences as there were no findings,” he explained.

