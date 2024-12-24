Works at 3,000-year-old castle to reveal underground city

DİYARBAKIR

Ongoing excavations at Zerzevan Castle, a 3,000-year-old military settlement from the Roman Empire, are unveiling new insights into the region's ancient history, with archaeologists anticipating the discovery of an extensive underground city.

Perched on a 124-meter-high rocky hill near the Demirölçek neighborhood, 13 kilometers from Diyarbakır’s Çınar district, the castle gained international recognition in 2020 when it was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Temporary List.

The site, which includes the last known Mithras temple, has become a significant draw for tourists, attracting around 400,000 visitors annually.

Excavations began in 2014 with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, local authorities and Dicle University.

Archaeologists have uncovered numerous artifacts and structures, including a 12-15 meter-high wall spanning 1,200 meters, a 21-meter-high watchtower, an underground church, and shelters capable of housing 400 people.

Aytaç Coşkun, head of the excavation team, revealed that ground imaging has confirmed the presence of a vast subterranean city beneath the existing ruins.

“We are currently seeing the city above ground. The larger part of this city lies underground,” Coşkun said, noting that underground excavations are expected to begin soon.

The site has yielded thousands of artifacts, ranging from military equipment and surgical tools to musical instruments and cooking pots, offering insights into both civilian and military life.

“This was not just a military settlement,” Coşkun emphasized. “The findings indicate a vibrant social life, with evidence of art and music.”

Zerzevan Castle is one of the region’s most visited archaeological sites, with annual visitor numbers projected to reach 1 million in 2025. The continued discoveries have fueled global interest, with new areas and artifacts unveiled each year.

“This site is not only vital for the history of Diyarbakır and the surrounding region but also for its tourism and economy,” Coşkun said.

“It creates employment opportunities and generates economic benefits, impacting neighboring provinces as well.”