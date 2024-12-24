Works at 3,000-year-old castle to reveal underground city

Works at 3,000-year-old castle to reveal underground city

DİYARBAKIR
Works at 3,000-year-old castle to reveal underground city

Ongoing excavations at Zerzevan Castle, a 3,000-year-old military settlement from the Roman Empire, are unveiling new insights into the region's ancient history, with archaeologists anticipating the discovery of an extensive underground city.

Perched on a 124-meter-high rocky hill near the Demirölçek neighborhood, 13 kilometers from Diyarbakır’s Çınar district, the castle gained international recognition in 2020 when it was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Temporary List.

The site, which includes the last known Mithras temple, has become a significant draw for tourists, attracting around 400,000 visitors annually.

Excavations began in 2014 with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, local authorities and Dicle University.

Archaeologists have uncovered numerous artifacts and structures, including a 12-15 meter-high wall spanning 1,200 meters, a 21-meter-high watchtower, an underground church, and shelters capable of housing 400 people.

Aytaç Coşkun, head of the excavation team, revealed that ground imaging has confirmed the presence of a vast subterranean city beneath the existing ruins.

“We are currently seeing the city above ground. The larger part of this city lies underground,” Coşkun said, noting that underground excavations are expected to begin soon.

The site has yielded thousands of artifacts, ranging from military equipment and surgical tools to musical instruments and cooking pots, offering insights into both civilian and military life.

“This was not just a military settlement,” Coşkun emphasized. “The findings indicate a vibrant social life, with evidence of art and music.”

Zerzevan Castle is one of the region’s most visited archaeological sites, with annual visitor numbers projected to reach 1 million in 2025. The continued discoveries have fueled global interest, with new areas and artifacts unveiled each year.

“This site is not only vital for the history of Diyarbakır and the surrounding region but also for its tourism and economy,” Coşkun said.

“It creates employment opportunities and generates economic benefits, impacting neighboring provinces as well.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

    Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

  2. Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

    Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

  3. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

  4. 'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

    'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

  5. Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

    Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality
Recommended
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense
Turkish MPs to embark on global tour for social media regulation talks

Turkish MPs to embark on global tour for social media regulation talks
Scientific team to reconvene for Marmara Sea years after mucilage crisis

Scientific team to reconvene for Marmara Sea years after mucilage crisis
High school student achieves solo flight as youngest female pilot in Türkiye

High school student achieves solo flight as youngest female pilot in Türkiye
Tax inspections turn to iconic street bazaars

Tax inspections turn to iconic street bazaars
Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Syrians’ returns from Türkiye surge sevenfold: Minister

Syrians’ returns from Türkiye surge sevenfold: Minister
WORLD Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

Christmas revellers around the world donned red and white Santa hats, offered meals to the homeless and lit candles on Wednesday, as Pope Francis launched observation of the global holiday with a sombre mass in the Vatican.
ECONOMY Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

The 2025 minimum wage in Türkiye marks a rise of 30% from the previous wage to 22,104 Turkish liras (about $628.3), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Tuesday.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿