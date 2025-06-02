Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally, says trade union

BRUSSELS

Workers' rights around the world are "in free fall", with widespread attempts to hamstring collective bargaining and attacks on trade union representatives, the world's largest trade union organization said Monday.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) found a "profound deterioration" in workers' rights in its annual rights index published Monday, based on 97 indicators laid out by the United Nations and international treaties.

Workers' rights, which the report measured in 151 countries, particularly declined in Europe and the Americas, with the worst results for the two regions since the index was launched in 2014.

In total, 87 percent of countries violated the right to strike and 80 percent violated the right to collective bargaining, the ITUC said.

"The right to collective bargaining was restricted in 80 percent of countries [121]," the ITUC said.

The report also said outlined "persecution" against union leaders.

"In France, more than 1,000 union leaders and members of the Confederation generale du travail (CGT) were facing criminal charges and disciplinary measures for their roles in mass protests against pension reforms," it said.

The ITUC gives each country a maximum score of one and a minimum score of five for their respect for workers' rights, such as the right to strike, demonstrate and participate in negotiations.

Only seven countries, including Germany, Sweden and Norway, were awarded the maximum score, compared to 18 a decade ago.

"If this pace of decline continues, in ten years there will be no country left in the world with the highest rating for its respect for workers' rights," ITUC head Luc Triangle said in a statement.