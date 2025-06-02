Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally, says trade union

Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally, says trade union

BRUSSELS
Workers rights in free fall globally, says trade union

Workers' rights around the world are "in free fall", with widespread attempts to hamstring collective bargaining and attacks on trade union representatives, the world's largest trade union organization said Monday.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) found a "profound deterioration" in workers' rights in its annual rights index published Monday, based on 97 indicators laid out by the United Nations and international treaties.

Workers' rights, which the report measured in 151 countries, particularly declined in Europe and the Americas, with the worst results for the two regions since the index was launched in 2014.

In total, 87 percent of countries violated the right to strike and 80 percent violated the right to collective bargaining, the ITUC said.

"The right to collective bargaining was restricted in 80 percent of countries [121]," the ITUC said. 

The report also said outlined "persecution" against union leaders.

"In France, more than 1,000 union leaders and members of the Confederation generale du travail (CGT) were facing criminal charges and disciplinary measures for their roles in mass protests against pension reforms," it said.

The ITUC gives each country a maximum score of one and a minimum score of five for their respect for workers' rights, such as the right to strike, demonstrate and participate in negotiations.

Only seven countries, including Germany, Sweden and Norway, were awarded the maximum score, compared to 18 a decade ago. 

"If this pace of decline continues, in ten years there will be no country left in the world with the highest rating for its respect for workers' rights," ITUC head Luc Triangle said in a statement.

freefall,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

    Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

  2. UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

    UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

  3. Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

    Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

  4. Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna

    Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna

  5. Damascus, SDF to form committees to monitor integration deal

    Damascus, SDF to form committees to monitor integration deal
Recommended
Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan
Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister
Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year
Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May
EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye

EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye
Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing headwinds

Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'
WORLD Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 2 reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿