Work officially begins for new housing

Work officially begins for new housing

GAZİANTEP
Work officially begins for new housing

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced that they have started the construction of the 855 houses that will be built in Nurdağı and İslahiye districts of Gaziantep by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), adding they will construct a total of 73,972 village houses in the earthquake zone.

Following the earthquake disaster that affected 10 provinces around Kahramanmaraş, the officials rapidly started the construction of new housing for quake survivor citizens.

After completing technical details such as project designs and ground studies, contracts were signed for suitable areas and construction was started.

“We will build 73,972 village houses in the process of the reconstruction of the quake zone. We will build our safe houses with their barns and gardens, preserving the architecture unique to the region,” Kurum said.

He also said that they will build the new cities to be established in the disaster zone away from the fault lines and will deliver the new houses to the rightful owners after six months.

Remarking that certain measures need to be taken for certain ground types, Kurum ensured that as long as necessary precautions are taken, there will not be any problems regarding ground liquefaction.

“For our new settlements, I consulted with experts about how far from the fault line we should start our construction. They said there should be a distance of a minimum of 15 meters. Yet we decided that we will not build anything closer than 500 meters to the fault line,” Kurum said.

Kurum stated that they have decided on a three-stage urbanization model for the earthquake zone and are also working to meet the temporary housing needs of citizens in collaboration with TOKİ.

The officials will start working in the reserve areas that were determined in accordance with the structure of the city.

Turkey, Türkiye,

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for just peace in Ukraine in call with Putin

Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin
Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone

Lack of hygiene products persists in quake zone
‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’

‘Scale of quakes in Türkiye unprecedented’
Rapid screening test applications for buildings soar to 76,000

Rapid screening test applications for buildings soar to 76,000
One million quake survivors migrate

One million quake survivors migrate
MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack

MİT ‘neutralizes’ mastermind of Taksim attack
More pets rescued from rubble

More pets rescued from rubble
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.