Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Communications head

Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Communications head

ISTANBUL
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiyes Communications head

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Saturday that the world has reached a point where words can no longer describe the scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, stressing that the ongoing oppression must end immediately.

Altun participated in a joint live broadcast titled “Journalists on Watch: Don’t Remain Silent for Palestine” organized by the Turkish Press Federation to protest Israel’s inhumane policies in Palestine.

"At the heart of all our efforts, and the central driving force behind the work led by our President (Erdogan), is the urgent need to end this oppression,” Altun said during the program.

He also emphasized Türkiye’s active role in diplomatic efforts, sharing on X: “Türkiye is making every effort to end this genocide and supports all efforts for a ceasefire.”

Describing Israel as a “machine of evil,” he said the country not only commits crimes against humanity but also goes to greater lengths to cover up its actions, striving to erase Palestinians from global history through its lobbies.

Altun stressed that all regional countries and the international community must act swiftly and decisively to secure a ceasefire and help rebuild Gaza.

“Alongside these efforts, our clear and concrete demand is the establishment and recognition of a strong Palestinian state,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the Palestinian people will eventually achieve freedom, drawing parallels with Syria, saying: "Just as cities like Aleppo and Damascus emerged from years of struggle, we believe Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank will also be liberated."

“The Palestinian people, like the Syrians before them, are engaged in a just struggle and, with God’s will, they too will see the results of their resistance,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing headwinds

Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'

    Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'

  2. Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally, says trade union

    Workers' rights in 'free fall' globally, says trade union

  3. ECB expected to cut rates again as trade war rumbles on

    ECB expected to cut rates again as trade war rumbles on

  4. China 'firmly rejects' US claim that it violated tariff deal

    China 'firmly rejects' US claim that it violated tariff deal

  5. Taylor Swift buys back rights to old music

    Taylor Swift buys back rights to old music
Recommended
Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services

Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services
Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives

Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives
Türkiye launches major livestock support project to boost sustainable production

Türkiye launches major livestock support project to boost sustainable production
Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday

Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday
Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen
Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project

Aselsan joins global leaders in NATO air defense project
Turkish, Pakistani intel capture key ISIL member

Turkish, Pakistani intel capture key ISIL member
WORLD Nationalist Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election

Nationalist Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election

Nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki won Poland's presidential election, official results showed on Monday, in a major blow for the country's pro-EU government.
ECONOMY Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing headwinds

Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'

Airlines Monday revised down their traffic and profit forecasts for 2025, citing "headwinds" for the global economy.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿