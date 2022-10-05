Woody Allen starts shooting his first French language film

Woody Allen starts shooting his first French language film

PARIS
Woody Allen starts shooting his first French language film

Woody Allen began shooting his first French language film in Paris on Oct. 3, as the 86-year-old Oscar winner remains largely ostracized from Hollywood over a longstanding assault allegation by his adopted daughter.

“Wasp 22” is “a black comedy in the spirit of ’Match Point’,” a statement from Allen said.

The film is his 50th, and features Valerie Lemercier, star of last year’s “Aline,” a homage to Celine Dion.

The film also features French stars Lou de Laage, Melvil Poupaud and Niels Schneider.

Allen has seen Hollywood largely turn its back on him following a renewed accusation by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually assaulted her when she was a girl.

The director has always vehemently denied the accusations and accused his ex-partner Mia Farrow of orchestrating the campaign against him in the 1990s. Two police investigations have found no evidence of an assault.

But Dylan Farrow reignited the debate during the MeToo movement, leading to Allen being dropped from a contract with Amazon.

Even his usually supportive European fans struggled to muster much enthusiasm for his last film “Rifkin’s Festival,” shot in Spain, which saw minimal box office returns.

TÜRKIYE Parliament begins legislating the social media law

Parliament begins legislating the social media law
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

    Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

  2. PMI eases to 46.9 last month

    PMI eases to 46.9 last month

  3. Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

    Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

  4. Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

    Metro to Istanbul Airport to open in November

  5. 13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin

    13,000-year-old buildings discovered in Mardin
Recommended
Paris abandons controversial re-landscaping around Eiffel Tower

Paris abandons controversial re-landscaping around Eiffel Tower
‘Ulysses’ European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce’s epic novel

‘Ulysses’ European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce’s epic novel
Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap

Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
New mosaics found in Hadrianopolis

New mosaics found in Hadrianopolis
Native American actress who refused Oscar for Brando dies at 75

Native American actress who refused Oscar for Brando dies at 75
WORLD Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector

Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it.

ECONOMY RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

German energy giant RWE brought forward its exit from coal power to 2030 on Tuesday amid fears the country’s plans to abandon fossil fuels are wobbling following the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.