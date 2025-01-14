Women's safety app reaches 7.83 mln downloads

Women's safety app reaches 7.83 mln downloads

ANKARA
An application designed to combat violence against women has been downloaded by 7.83 million users since its launch on March 24, 2018, aiding in 920,000 cases of violence against women.

Over 1.47 million reports have been made through the Support for Women (KADES) application so far, Vesile Kaplan, deputy commissioner in charge of the General Directorate of Security's relevant directorate, told local media on Jan. 14.

The app enables users to send alerts to law enforcement with a button press by activating the phone’s location feature. Emergency teams, including the medical service and patrol units, respond to notifications generated by the app.

Kaplan said downloading and using the application is very straightforward and foreign women in Türkiye can register using a passport number or entry document serial number to activate the app.

“We ask our citizens not to consciously make false reports,” she said. “This could prevent a real victim from receiving the urgent help they need.”

KADES, which has been translated into 11 languages, was recently updated to provide better service for hearing-impaired users. Ongoing improvements aim to ensure its effectiveness.

Kaplan emphasized the importance of the app for all women, even those who believe they are unlikely to face violence.

“Violence can come when we least expect it and from someone we don't expect,” she said. “We hope no one will need to use the application, but it’s vital to be prepared.”

Kaplan highlighted the app’s broader impact, noting that it can help not only the user but also neighbors, relatives or strangers in need.

“It is very important and valuable for us to touch the life of even a single woman and prevent a possible incident of violence,” she said.

