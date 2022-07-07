Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden

  • July 07 2022 07:00:00

RİZE - Demirören News Agency
The members of the women’s cooperative operating in the Black Sea province of Rize’s Pazar district, which received two tons of linden orders from Saudi Arabian businesses, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have started to harvest.

“We tried to reach all linden producers in Rize with the arrival of the linden harvest season,” said Sevim Taşkın, the head of the cooperative, emphasizing that a very good cooperation has started after the order was received.

“In their research across Türkiye, they determined that the best linden tea is in Rize. There is a high demand right now,” Taşkın said.

“We have completed the harvest of our own lindens, now we are traveling around and harvesting with our team to help those who share their linden trees with us,” she said, adding that they are working in a mobilization to fulfill the order.

Hopefully we will reach two tons together, she added.

The quality and organicity of the teas collected will be determined by having them analyzed, according to Taşkın.

“As Rize, we are now trying to come to the fore with linden tea. We aim to introduce the lindens collected from the market first to Saudi Arabia and then to the whole world,” said Neşet Çakır, the head of the Pazar Chamber of Commerce.

The women in the cooperative are working feverishly to collect the demanded linden, according to Çakır.
“They are trying to reach all linden producers in the region,” Çakır said, adding that everyone is participating in the completion of this order.

“We’re trying to collect it on time, dry and make it ready for export,” said Suzan Kanberoğlu, one of the participants in the linden harvest, adding that as soon as they received the order, they entered a very intense tempo.

“There’s a lot of support, we’re going to get through this by working together,” she added.

When the export news was announced on social media accounts, there was intense support from the whole province, said cooperative member Gülden Diloğlu, noting that women were trying to collect their lindens and deliver to them for the order.

