Women spearhead awareness events against violence

ISTANBUL

A large number of women, local authorities and non-governmental organizations have orchestrated an array of awareness initiatives throughout various cities during the week on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25.

With femicides and violence against women persisting as formidable challenges demanding resolution in Türkiye, the perpetrators are predominantly among former or current partners of the victims.

The insufficiency of punitive measures for perpetrators of violence against women and femicides is to blame for the perpetration of these crimes in the country.

As per the data issued by the Federation of Women Associations of Türkiye, 323 women fell victim to femicides between January and September, with the majority being killed by spouses or partners.

On the week of the global day of awareness on Nov. 25, Türkiye bore witness to the pageantry of demonstrations and events masterminded by women's associations.

Particularly noteworthy was the strategic maneuver by the Konyaaltı Municipality in the southern province of Antalya, wherein, under the banner "Empowering Women to Dwell in Freedom and Tranquility," they conceptualized an event drawing inspiration from Japan's fabled narrative involving the crafting of 1,000 origami cranes.

The legend of the "Paper 1,000 Cranes" is steeped in the belief that the fulfillment of one's aspirations materializes upon successfully crafting 1,000 paper cranes, a mythos stemming from the aftermath of Japan's wartime experiences during the Second World War.

As part of the event, 1,000 women will hang 1,000 origami cranes on trees using the technique of origami, expressing their wish for an end to violence against women. Days before the event, hundreds of women gathered to learn the origami technique under the guidance of expert trainers.

"The paramount desire animating our collective conscience is the eradication of violence against women. Come Friday [on Nov. 25], 1,000 women will impart visual resonance to this aspiration by adorning the arboreal landscape of HayatPark with 1,000 paper cranes. Join us in rallying behind this endeavor, thus vociferously repudiating the specter of violence that afflicts our female counterparts," Konyaaltı Mayor Semih Esen said.

In the southern province of Mersin, hundreds of people participated in an awareness march against violence towards women, holding banners and placards.

Participants were informed on multifaceted measures implemented by both gubernatorial bodies and non-governmental organizations.

“As a result of the efforts, there has been a 30 percent decrease in applications to violence prevention centers. The requests for shelter have also decreased by 25 percent. While we appreciate the relative satisfaction brought about by these decreases, we do not consider it sufficient. Our goal is to completely eliminate violence against women and families with a zero-tolerance approach," Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan stated.