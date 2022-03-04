Women should work up until attaining motherhood, most Turks say

ANKARA

A survey about women’s employment showed that most Turkish people think women should work but only till the time she becomes a mother, the daily Milliyet has reported.

The survey held by a global women’s organization and a Turkish university indicated that “Turks believes that university education is more important for men than women.”

People think women should be in business, but this positive sense disappears when the subject comes to “child care.”

More than half of the public thinks that a child can be cared for best by the mother. Every one in two persons believes that a child will lack “mother’s love” if their mothers work.

According to a report by the daily on March 3, 40 percent of people think that a child will be unhappy if raised by a caretaker.

Also, some 39 percent think that a working mother will not be able to raise her child well.

Nearly 59 percent of people think that men should afford the family expenses. The percentage of people thinking the opposite is 32.5.

The survey also showed that 41.4 percent of the public thinks that a woman earning more money than her husband will “cause some marriage problems.”

However, the daily pointed out a part of the survey concerning Generation Z . “The age group between 18 and 24 react strongly against all common myths of the public,” the daily said.

“Generation Z’s approach to women’s employment and social roles is totally different,” it added.