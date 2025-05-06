Women lead march to protest Istanbul femicide

ISTANBUL
Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul’s Şişli district on May 5 to protest the killing of a 34-year-old woman by her ex-husband in a femicide that has sparked public outrage across the country.

Ex-husband, Rüstem Elibol, along with his three friends, attempted to abduct Bahar Aksu and force her into a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on May 5.

Upon her resistance and shout, Elibol shot her with a firearm. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident.

Later in the day, scores of women convened in a demonstration of solidarity and outrage, marching from Pangaltı Square to Kazım Orbay Street, the location of the murder.

A statement was read aloud on behalf of the group, unequivocally condemning the persistent epidemic of femicides.

“We are here for Bahar. We do not accept this system,” the group declared.

The demonstrators also drew attention to the fact that the attempted abduction and subsequent murder occurred on one of Istanbul’s busiest streets, underscoring the pervasive insecurity that women feel in public spaces in Türkiye.

The incident has caused national outrage, triggering a wave of anger on social media.

Femicide remains one of Türkiye most entrenched and devastating social challenges, with a significant proportion of these murders perpetrated by current or former intimate partners.

Some 98 women fell victim to femicide in Türkiye between Jan. 1 and March 31, according to the data from the We Will Stop Femicide Platform.

The data also said 2024 marked the deadliest year on record for both femicides and suspicious female deaths. In 2024 alone, the platform recorded 394 femicides and 259 suspicious deaths of women.

Intimate partner violence — which encompasses physical, sexual, psychological, economic and digital abuse by current or former partners — is one of the most widespread forms of violence experienced by women globally, including in Türkiye.

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
