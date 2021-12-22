Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

  • December 22 2021 07:00:00

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

LONDON
Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

 

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.

The financing aims to strengthen the role of women-led SMEs in the Turkish economy and promote inclusive sustainable growth.

The financing is made available through Yapı Kredi’s existing Diversified Payment Rights programme, the collateralised funding structure that the bank uses to raise long-term funding, the EBRD said in a statement.

Yapı Kredi issued around $ 560 million, attracting a range of investors active in the Turkish market, including the EBRD.

The Women in Business programme is supported by a risk-sharing mechanism through the Turkish Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF) and the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The European Union is also providing grants to fund the technical consultancy that will help Yapi Kredı to develop more products and services dedicated to women-led businesses.

The new investment is part of the 600 million euros in financing dedicated to Turkish women entrepreneurs and announced by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso earlier in 2021.

Since 2014 the Women in Business programme has helped more than 20,000 women entrepreneurs in Turkey to reach their full potential by providing them with credit lines as well as advisory support, training, mentoring and access to business networks.

The EBRD is a major investor in Turkey. To date, the bank has invested more than 14.7 billion euros through 361 projects in various sectors of the country’s economy, with 94 per cent of those investments in the private sector.

female ,

TURKEY Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises

Obese dog Pasha loses 31 kg in 3 years with exercises
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

  5. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest
Recommended
Consumer confidence slips in December

Consumer confidence slips in December
Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks

Natural gas prices hit fresh record peaks
Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira
Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears
Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops

Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops
MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t

MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t
WORLD Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Turkish Cypriot authorities do not prioritize a policy regarding the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the country’s foreign minister said during his visit to Pakistan.

ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.