Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

SAMSUN

In the Black Sea province of Samsun, three women ornamentation artists, including Aynur Şeker, Nazlı Cezan and Işık Kahrıman, climb meters-high scaffolding to adorn the walls and ceilings of mosques with hand-painted motifs.

After setting up their scaffolds and preparing their paints and tools, the women decorate mosque interiors with delicate brushstrokes. Their latest work was in the Soyuk Mosque, currently under construction in the Karacaören neighborhood of Salıpazarı district, where they transformed the walls with intricate designs.

Şeker told Anadolu Agency that she began the craft in 2014 while assisting her husband, Emin Şeker. “I learned the art of ornamentation by working with my husband and other masters for two years,” she said. “I have been doing this for 11 years now. So far, I worked in more than 100 mosques across cities such as Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Manisa, Balıkesir, Isparta and Antalya. Each project has been a unique experience.”

Şeker said she loves her work despite its challenges. “Every job has its difficulties, but ours requires special attention and patience. Setting up and dismantling scaffolding, painting surfaces and working at heights are not easy. Still, I believe women can do anything if they want to. Although this is a job mostly done by men, I think women can do it just as well. I always try to do my work properly,” she said.

With the help of a microcredit loan, Şeker expanded her business. “I learned about microcredit from my friend Nazlı. After applying and being approved, I used the funds to buy paint, brushes and other supplies. That made our work easier and increased our earnings. Microcredit is a great opportunity for women who want to stand on their own feet,” she said.

Stating that women can work in any field, she added, “If women believe in themselves and don’t give up, they can do this job or any other. We contribute to our families and keep our art alive. That’s something to be proud of.”

Nazlı Cezan said she moved from Istanbul to Samsun’s Çarşamba district in 2011 after divorcing her husband. “After the divorce, I had to start a new life with my two children. I discovered microcredit in 2012, which helped me shape my future. Aynur and I started working in mosque decoration. At first, it was very difficult, but now we earn a living and support our children through this craft. This job helped me rebuild my life,” she said.