Woman’s music-led initiative heals children’s trauma in quake-hit Hatay

Woman’s music-led initiative heals children’s trauma in quake-hit Hatay

HATAY
Woman’s music-led initiative heals children’s trauma in quake-hit Hatay

After surviving the deadly earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, orchestra conductor and flutist Cansu Daloğlu turned her personal loss into a grassroots effort to help children heal through music.

Daloğlu, a graduate of Istanbul University State Conservatory, was living in Hatay when the earthquakes hit.

She lost close relatives, her home was destroyed and she narrowly survived.

In the chaotic aftermath, she first focused on delivering basic aid to those in need.

But as weeks passed, she realized that while adults were struggling, children were facing a deeper, quieter trauma.

About six weeks after the disaster, Daloğlu shifted her focus.

She filled the back of her car with musical instruments and began traveling to villages across Hatay.

In parks and open spaces surrounded by rubble, she invited children to make music together.

Using guitars, flutes, percussion instruments and even playground equipment, she created simple rhythm exercises and group activities designed to reconnect children with play, sound and each other.

“Being a child here was much harder than being an adult,” she said, describing those early days.

Her work soon grew into something more permanent.

In the Aknehir neighborhood of Hatay, Daloğlu restored a former municipal building and transformed it into a “life station”— a community center offering free education and arts programs to children affected by the earthquakes.

Children can study, read and receive free instruction in music as well as core academic subjects such as Turkish, science and English.

Six teachers, who are themselves earthquake survivors, volunteer at the center.

Beyond classes, children watch films together, play games and sing as a group, turning the space into a safe and supportive environment.

Through her outreach activities, Daloğlu has reached around 600 children in total.

Her approach has even attracted international interest, with Japanese academics studying post-disaster recovery contacting her to learn about her methods.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  2. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  3. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

  4. Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

    Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

  5. Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts

    Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts
Recommended
Architect aims to rebuild church to revive quake-hit Hatays multicultural past

Architect aims to rebuild church to revive quake-hit Hatay's multicultural past
Turkish restaurateurs find hope in local support after US immigration crackdown

Turkish restaurateurs find hope in local support after US immigration crackdown
Türkiye rebuilt quake-hit cities within three years: Erdoğan

Türkiye rebuilt quake-hit cities within three years: Erdoğan
Türkiye eyes new, strong perspective in ties with EU

Türkiye eyes new, strong perspective in ties with EU
Cities in silent mourning as Türkiye remembers Feb 6 quakes

Cities in silent mourning as Türkiye remembers Feb 6 quakes
No risk of serious escalation with Türkiye, Greek PM says

No risk of serious escalation with Türkiye, Greek PM says
Istanbul court releases Adana mayor in graft case

Istanbul court releases Adana mayor in graft case
WORLD Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿