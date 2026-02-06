Woman’s music-led initiative heals children’s trauma in quake-hit Hatay

HATAY

After surviving the deadly earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, orchestra conductor and flutist Cansu Daloğlu turned her personal loss into a grassroots effort to help children heal through music.

Daloğlu, a graduate of Istanbul University State Conservatory, was living in Hatay when the earthquakes hit.

She lost close relatives, her home was destroyed and she narrowly survived.

In the chaotic aftermath, she first focused on delivering basic aid to those in need.

But as weeks passed, she realized that while adults were struggling, children were facing a deeper, quieter trauma.

About six weeks after the disaster, Daloğlu shifted her focus.

She filled the back of her car with musical instruments and began traveling to villages across Hatay.

In parks and open spaces surrounded by rubble, she invited children to make music together.

Using guitars, flutes, percussion instruments and even playground equipment, she created simple rhythm exercises and group activities designed to reconnect children with play, sound and each other.

“Being a child here was much harder than being an adult,” she said, describing those early days.

Her work soon grew into something more permanent.

In the Aknehir neighborhood of Hatay, Daloğlu restored a former municipal building and transformed it into a “life station”— a community center offering free education and arts programs to children affected by the earthquakes.

Children can study, read and receive free instruction in music as well as core academic subjects such as Turkish, science and English.

Six teachers, who are themselves earthquake survivors, volunteer at the center.

Beyond classes, children watch films together, play games and sing as a group, turning the space into a safe and supportive environment.

Through her outreach activities, Daloğlu has reached around 600 children in total.

Her approach has even attracted international interest, with Japanese academics studying post-disaster recovery contacting her to learn about her methods.