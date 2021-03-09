Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

  • March 09 2021 07:00:00

Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

SAMSUN
Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

A woman, identified only by initials E.M., who was beaten by her husband in front of their 5-year-old girl in the Black Sea province of Samsun on March 7, hopes that her husband stays behind bars for the rest of his life.

“I don’t want him to get out. I wish he stays in prison for the rest of his life,” the 24-year-old woman told Demirören News Agency while giving an interview from her hospital bed on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The suspect, İbrahim Zarap, was arrested on charges of “intentional attempted murder” after the violent images showing him beating his wife in front of their child sensationalized social media.

With bruises on her face and head, the woman noted that the attack was not the first.

“We divorced three years ago. But I had made some legal complaints about him before,” she said.

In a statement to prosecutors, Zarap said that he was remorseful for his actions while claiming that his ex-wife had threatened not to allow him to contact their child in the future.

“I was shocked, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.

Turkey, violence,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  3. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  4. Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

    Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

  5. Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan

    Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan
Recommended
Women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides

Women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides
Arab women living in Turkey form union

Arab women living in Turkey form union
Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara
Turkish president, British premier discuss bilateral relations over phone

Turkish president, British premier discuss bilateral relations over phone
Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan

Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan
Turkey, US can resolve issues through constructive dialogue, presidential spokesperson says

Turkey, US can resolve issues through constructive dialogue, presidential spokesperson says
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early on March 9. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.