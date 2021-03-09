Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

SAMSUN

A woman, identified only by initials E.M., who was beaten by her husband in front of their 5-year-old girl in the Black Sea province of Samsun on March 7, hopes that her husband stays behind bars for the rest of his life.

“I don’t want him to get out. I wish he stays in prison for the rest of his life,” the 24-year-old woman told Demirören News Agency while giving an interview from her hospital bed on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The suspect, İbrahim Zarap, was arrested on charges of “intentional attempted murder” after the violent images showing him beating his wife in front of their child sensationalized social media.

With bruises on her face and head, the woman noted that the attack was not the first.

“We divorced three years ago. But I had made some legal complaints about him before,” she said.

In a statement to prosecutors, Zarap said that he was remorseful for his actions while claiming that his ex-wife had threatened not to allow him to contact their child in the future.

“I was shocked, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.