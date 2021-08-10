Woman dies after being hit by speedboat

BALIKESİR

A woman has died while on holiday in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Erdek district after being hit by a speedboat.

The 46-year-old Elvan Taşdöğen has suffered severe injuries after the speedboat hit her as she swam out from the shore.

The woman was taken to Erdek Neyyire Sıtkı State Hospital but was pronounced dead despite all medical interventions.

The Erdek Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the incident, and the owner of the speedboat, Ender K., was detained.

The body of Taşdöğen, who was learned to be married and the mother of one child, was sent to Bursa Forensic Medicine Institute to determine the exact cause of death.

Aydın Taşdöğen, the victim’s husband, demanded that those responsible be punished.

“We stay in such situations because the punishments are not implemented enough. There are femicides, on the one hand, murders that look like accidents, on the other,” Aydın Taşdöğen said, asking how he would continue his life from now on with this pain.