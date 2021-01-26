Woman designs eco-friendly jewelry

ISTANBUL

An environmentalist woman in Istanbul province turns the materials she collects from nature into jewelry with the principle of "zero waste," blending the love of nature with art.

Having been teaching on ecology and gender equality for 12 years, Gizem Gül Taşçı left her job to “return to herself” when the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

Taşçı, who has been designing jewelry and various objects with the materials she collected from nature for a while, wanted to turn her hobby that she combined with the love of nature into an enterprise.

In her workshop, she designs jewelry such as nature-friendly earrings, necklaces, bracelets and brooches using natural materials such as acorns, horse chestnuts, citrus fruits, bark, branches and leaves.

Taşçı, who does not use harmful chemicals and animal products in the adhesives and by-products used in its designs, aims to bring a new perspective to the world of jewelry design.

She also shares some of her income with non-governmental organizations working in the field of ecology.