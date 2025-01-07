Winter storm leaves large US region blanketed in snow

Winter storm leaves large US region blanketed in snow

WASHINGTON
Winter storm leaves large US region blanketed in snow

A major storm system that blanketed a large swathe of the central and eastern United States in snow and ice, disrupting travel for millions and contributing to at least five deaths, was headed offshore on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Over 2,300 U.S. flights were canceled on Jan. 6 with thousands more delayed amid the winter storm, tracking website FlightAware showed, compounding similar air travel headaches from the day before.

Meanwhile, nearly 200,000 customers remained without power from Missouri to Virginia as frigid temperatures settled in Jan. 6 night, according to Poweroutage.us, another tracking site.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the event, the country's first major winter storm of the year, "will be quickly exiting eastward into the western Atlantic tonight," but that some small snowfall accumulations would continue to be possible in some mountainous and Mid-Atlantic areas.

Behind the storm, frigid temperatures are expected for days, with cities such as Kansas City expecting windchills below zero degrees Fahrenheit (-17 degrees Celsius).

In Washington, several inches of snow did not hinder Congress from meeting to certify Donald Trump's election victory, four years to the day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn his 2020 loss.

Many residents of the U.S. capital, where federal offices and schools were closed due to the storm, spent the day outside enjoying the semi-rare snow day, with hundreds even participating in a mass snowball fight.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN
Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy

Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy
Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material

Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles

Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles
Uneasy Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿