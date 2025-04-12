Winter relentlessly returns as snow, storms grip Türkiye

ISTANBUL
With mid-April approaching and hopes for spring sunshine and blossoming landscapes in the air, Türkiye has unexpectedly been thrust back into the grip of winter.

A powerful cold front has plunged temperatures and brought with it widespread snowfall, heavy rains and violent storms.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued a “yellow alert,” which means potential weather danger, for 25 of the country's 81 provinces on April 11, citing strong winds and intense precipitation.

In Ankara, the capital awoke to a thick blanket of snow as heavy flurries turned the city white. Governor Vasip Şahin announced a one-day closure of all schools and educational institutions due to weather-related risks, including forecasts of up to 15 cm of snow and wind gusts reaching 60 km/h.

Istanbul bore the brunt of violent winds and torrential rains. In various districts, including Kağıthane, Küçükçekmece and Kartal, roofs blew off buildings and trees toppled onto parked vehicles.

The storm also disrupted air traffic, with planes bound for Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen Airports forced into holding patterns. Pilots reported sudden and severe wind shear, with one expressing concern over entering a fuel-critical state.

Elsewhere, wintry scenes unfolded across central and western Anatolia. Snowfall began early in the morning on April 11 in Uşak, quickly blanketing the city. In Eskişehir and Kütahya, snow blanketed higher elevations, prompting road crews to address icy conditions while traffic police urged caution.

Bilecik, Bursa and Balıkesir witnessed similar transformations, with snow covering roads, rooftops and vehicles. In Bursa, residents near the mountains captured the surreal sight of April snowfall.

Bolu was also shrouded in white as snow fell steadily through the night, accumulating up to 10 centimeters in some areas. Despite the winter conditions, the main road remained navigable thanks to timely interventions by municipal and highway crews.

Looking ahead, the meteorological outlook indicates continued cloud cover and widespread precipitation across much of the country.

Rain is expected to dominate, but snow and fleet will persist in the inner Aegean, Central Anatolia and parts of Eastern Anatolia regions. In the Black Sea provinces of Rize, Trabzon, Samsun, Ordu and Giresun, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

Frost warnings are in effect for northern and interior regions, with agricultural damage possible. Farmers are urged to monitor local forecasts and prepare accordingly.

As winds intensify to storm levels in Central Anatolia and the western Black Sea region (up to 80 km/h), authorities are urging the public to exercise caution against potential transportation disruptions, roof damage, carbon monoxide risks and avalanche threats in snow-heavy areas.

Grieving families honor victims of Bolu hotel fire
