Wildfires rage across İzmir, surrounding regions

İZMİR

A total of 16 wildfires erupted in the western province of İzmir on June 29, with eight fires breaking out in forests and eight in rural areas.

Despite the ongoing battle, significant progress has been made in controlling and extinguishing the blazes.

Among the most affected areas were the Selçuk and Menderes districts, where fires spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced several arrests linked to the fires in Menderes and Çeşme.

The fire in Çeşme was traced back to a discarded cigarette butt, highlighting the human factor in the outbreaks.

The extent of the damage became apparent at dawn, revealing scorched lands stretching to the borders of neighboring province Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

By the end of the day, 44 fires had been reported nationwide, with 30 in rural areas and 14 in forests. Most of the fires were brought under control with swift intervention of firefighting teams.

The firefight in Selçuk and Menderes continued unabated through the night, with aerial support resuming at first light.

Yumaklı appeared before the press, providing updates on the situation. “There is no risk for residential areas in the fire in Selçuk,” he assured. “The fires in Menderes and Selçuk are still being fought and controlled. Investigations are ongoing, particularly regarding the human causes behind these fires.”

The fire in the Menderes district originated from a hobby garden, leading to several detentions.

Yumarklı stressed the importance of public vigilance, especially with rising temperatures heightening the risk of fires. “Ninety percent of human-caused fires can be prevented with simple precautions,” he stated.

The devastation has led to the evacuation of two hotels and several houses in the affected areas. Residents were directed to nearby accommodations, with a local animal shelter also moving its animals to safety.

Yumaklı highlighted the toll on the environment, noting that approximately 500 hectares of land were affected in Selçuk and Menderes.