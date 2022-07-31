Wildfire in Türkiye’s southwest spreads to hotel; no one hurt

MUĞLA

A wildfire that broke out late July 29 in a resort area in southwestern Türkiye spread to a hotel that also serves as a tourism training school, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the blaze later was brought under control late on July 30.

The blaze started in the İçmeler resort area, close to the Aegean Sea port city of Marmaris, in the province of Muğla.

Everyone at the hotel and surrounding structures was safely evacuated, Marmaris Mayor Mehmet Oktay said.

Video footage showed one side of the hotel in flames. A villa and several vehicles in İçmeler also were damaged.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, local media reported.

At least seven water-dropping helicopters and five planes were involved in trying to put it out, the Muğla governor’s office said. The Coast Guard closed an area of the sea to maritime traffic to allow the helicopters to safely refill, it said.

Last summer, fires fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires killed at least eight people and countless animals, and were described as the worst in the country’s history.