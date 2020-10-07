Wild goats in Taurus Mountains photographed with camera trap

MERSİN

Enchanting photographs captured via camera traps of animals in their natural habitat have come to light as part of a project that is being carried out for research purposes and to fight against illegal hunting.

Apart from photographs of many endangered animals, in the latest photos that surfaced, the camera traps captured wild goats in their natural habitat in the Taurus Mountains.

Wild goats are one of the most important mammal species in Turkey.