WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

GENEVA
WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

More than a dozen member states of the World Health Organization submitted a draft resolution on Friday that urged Israel to respect its obligations under international law to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza.

War erupted in Gaza after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking hostages, 138 of whom remain captive, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory air and ground assault on Gaza has killed 17,487 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The text of the draft resolution is due to be examined on Sunday during a special session of the WHO's Executive Board convened to discuss "the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territory".

It was proposed by Algeria, Bolivia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Palestinian representatives have WHO observer status, and were also signatories to the proposal.

The member states expressed their "grave concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem, especially the military operations in the Gaza Strip".

They called for Israel to "respect and protect" medical and humanitarian workers exclusively involved in carrying out medical duties, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities.

Separately, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters on Friday that Gaza's health system was on its knees and could not afford to lose another ambulance or a single hospital bed.

"The situation is getting more and more horrible by the day... beyond belief, literally," he said.

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA said late on Thursday that only 14 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were functioning in any capacity.

Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() “TRT World Forum 2023” Continues

“TRT World Forum 2023” Continues
LATEST NEWS

  1. “TRT World Forum 2023” Continues

    “TRT World Forum 2023” Continues

  2. EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

    EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

  3. WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

    WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

  4. Original Moses statue found in Stratonikeia

    Original Moses statue found in Stratonikeia

  5. Culture Ministry announces Special Awards recipients

    Culture Ministry announces Special Awards recipients
Recommended
EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

EU strikes deal on landmark AI law
German FM discusses prisoners with Iranian counterpart

German FM discusses prisoners with Iranian counterpart
Guatemala electoral court stands firm on bid to annul election

Guatemala electoral court stands firm on bid to annul election
Israel strikes Gaza after US vetoes UN ceasefire bid

Israel strikes Gaza after US vetoes UN ceasefire bid
Denmark adopts law prohibiting Quran burning

Denmark adopts law prohibiting Quran burning
Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official
WORLD EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

EU member states and lawmakers clinched a deal on Friday on how to draft "historic" rules regulating artificial intelligence models such as ChatGPT — after 36 hours of negotiations.
ECONOMY Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Carmaker Renault plans to produce new model cars at the Bursa plant with up to 400 million euros of investment together with its local partner Oyak.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.