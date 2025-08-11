WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

GENEVA
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Aug. 11 conveyed his solidarity with those affected by Sunday's 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, pledging the agency's readiness to assist in relief efforts.

"Thinking of all the people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye last evening," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

Tedros added: "WHO stands ready to support communities and authorities in delivering essential health care for the injured."

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the quake was centered in the Sındırgı district of Balikesir province in western Türkiye.

The tremor was measured at a depth of 11 kilometers.

An 81-year-old citizen died after being rescued from a collapsed building, while 29 others who were wounded have also been rescued, with none in life-threatening conditions.

Initial evaluations indicate that 16 buildings in 68 neighborhoods have collapsed as a result of the earthquake and aftershocks.

