Whirlwind causes material damage in central Turkey

  • March 24 2021 09:11:00

Whirlwind causes material damage in central Turkey

YOZGAT
Whirlwind causes material damage in central Turkey

A whirlwind in Turkey's central Yozgat province caused material damage in three villages on March 23. 

The whirlwind, which ripped through the Emirler, Külhüyük, and Akocak villages of the Sorgun district, toppled electricity poles, destroyed trees, and took out roofs.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and local gendarmerie teams started to evaluate the cost of damage.

Cansever Yılıiz, a 63-year-old resident of Emirler village, said that the whirlwind caused a disaster in the village within seconds.

"We clung to the door with my husband. We thought it would demolish the house. It knocked down the trees. We could not go out. If we had, it would have carried people like lightweight paper. Neighbors suffered a lot of damage. God helped us. Everything happened suddenly," she said.

Another resident Veli Pınarcı, 55, said he did not see such a natural disaster before. "I was sitting at home when the wind came out. I saw something blue in the sky. I said, 'the sky grounded.'"

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Turkey’s first Dark Sky Park to open in Bursa

    Turkey’s first Dark Sky Park to open in Bursa

  3. Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

    Ownership of Istanbul’s Gezi Park transferred to foundation

  4. Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

    Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

  5. Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

    Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat meets with French, UK counterparts

Top Turkish diplomat meets with French, UK counterparts

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties
Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders

Erdoğan discusses bilateral relations with German, Italian leaders
Woman stabbed to death by her husband in Denizli

Woman stabbed to death by her husband in Denizli

Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy
Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks

Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks
WORLD NATO foreign ministers support 2030 strategy

NATO foreign ministers support 2030 strategy

NATO foreign ministers showed support for strengthening the military alliance by the end of the decade, the NATO chief said on March 23.
ECONOMY Turkey’s solar power generation soars 50 pct: Energy minister

Turkey’s solar power generation soars 50 pct: Energy minister

Turkey’s electricity generation from solar power plants soared by 50%, the country’s energy and natural resources minister said on March 23, citing data from February 2020.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.