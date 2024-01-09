West’s silence on Gaza massacre poses risks to world security: Fidan

BISHKEK

The silence and support of the international community, especially the West, for the continued massacres by Israeli forces in Gaza poses risks to world security, Türkiye’s top diplomat has urged.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made these remarks on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas during a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev in Bishkek on Jan. 9.

“We have shared our views that the silence and covert or overt support of the international community, particularly the West - at the state level - is posing a risk to world security. This is in fact a view that we share with everyone we are in contact with,” Fidan said at the press conference.

What is thought-provoking and ironic is the fact that despite everybody being on the same page about the situation in Gaza no action can be taken to stop it, Fidan added. “The need to take different steps to this end is obvious,” the Turkish minister stressed.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal countries on Israel’s indiscriminate attacks that killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza mostly children and women. Fidan said he informed Kulubayev about the diplomatic activities of the Contact Group for reaching a ceasefire to be followed with sincere efforts for a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution.

The Contact Group was established as a result of an extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League that sought to find ways to stop the war in the Middle East. Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan is part of the Contact Group along with his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and some other prominent regional countries.

Erdoğan to visit Kyrgyzstan

As for the bilateral agenda, Fidan stressed that his visit to Bishkek and talks with his counterpart were in preparation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Kyrgyzstan to chair the sixth High-Level Strategic Council meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

He didn’t disclose when the summit will take place.

Describing Kyrgyzstan as a strategic ally to Türkiye, Fidan expressed Ankara’s intentions to deepen the cooperation in the field of economy, trade, education and health. The Turkish minister informed that the two countries are working to allow their nationals to travel between the two countries with only their identity cards, without a need to hold a passport.

On regional issues, Fidan expressed Ankara’s satisfaction of a recent border delineation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

“In addition, I have been informed by my counterpart about a similar agreement to be signed with Tajikistan this year. We sincerely wish to see that these conflicts are resolved,” Fidan stated.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the minister said, adding it was important to keep channels open with the Afghan government for security and stability.