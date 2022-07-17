Western province hit by earthquakes

  July 17 2022

MANİSA - İhlas News Agency
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 has struck the western province of Manisa while also rattling the neighboring province of Balıkesir, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has announced.

After the quake struck 10.8 kilometers (6.7 miles) below the surface in Manisa’s Soma district, an aftershock with a magnitude of 3.8 occurred, AFAD said.

Although there were a few more aftershocks, there was no loss of life or property, according to initial reports.

Türkiye is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

Last October, a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s third-largest city, İzmir, killing at least 115 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 tremor hit the industrial province of Kocaeli, leaving nearly 18,000 people dead and around 45,000 others injured.

Nearly 16 million people were affected, with around 200,000 people becoming homeless.

