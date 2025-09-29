'We'll be ruined': Iranians feel strain as sanctions snap back

'We'll be ruined': Iranians feel strain as sanctions snap back

TEHRAN
Well be ruined: Iranians feel strain as sanctions snap back

As United Nations sanctions returned in full force on Sept. 28, Iranians felt the strain deepen, with prices soaring and the rial sinking to new lows.

For Helia, a 33-year-old graphic designer in Tehran, the impact was already visible: The price tag on the furniture for her new home jumped higher within three days.

"Even before the dollar went up, prices were rising. From meat to taxis, life is already harder," she said. 

Iran's government condemned as "unjustifiable" the reinstatement of the sanctions over its nuclear programme, following the collapse of diplomacy with Western powers.

The measures, which bar dealings linked to the Islamic republic's nuclear and ballistic missile activities, took effect overnight after Britain, France and Germany triggered the so-called "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear accord.

Across the capital, frustration and anxiety mixed as many wondered how much worse life could get.

"We'll be ruined. Ordinary people really might not be able to live the way they do now," said Nassim Company, a 56-year-old woman who works as a researcher in the city.

Mehrshad, a 19-year-old student, said Iran would "become economically and politically isolated" following the move.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States had offered only a brief reprieve in exchange for handing over its entire enriched uranium stockpile, a proposal he called "unacceptable."

But Farid Moradi, an author in his 70s, criticized the government's approach in avoiding concessions.

"The government should have continued negotiations and at some point, it should have given concessions and tried to gain some in return," he told AFP.

"The authorities follow their own course, one they believe is right... but what fault is it of the people?"

The impact on prices was visible as the rial plummeted to a new low in an already squeezed economy, leaving many struggling to make ends meet.

In the morning, the rial was trading at about 1.12 million to the U.S. dollar on the black market, before recovering slightly to 1.1 million.

Moradi said one kilogram of meat was now 10 million rials (almost $10), a considerable fee for people living on the minimum wage.

"How can a family survive?" he said.

Company, the researcher who recently returned to Iran after years abroad, warned ordinary citizens would bear the brunt of the sanctions.

"Prices, the dollar, gold, everything will rise. People won't be able to live a normal life," she told AFP, adding that "crime and child labor may increase".

"I'm even considering leaving again."

Despite the hardship, Helia held onto optimism.

"We've lived through the dollar at 100,000 rials, now it's 1,100,000 rials, and we're still standing. We live on hope," she said.

"And that hope is still there," she said with a smile.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

  2. Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

    Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

  3. $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

    $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

  4. Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

    Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

  5. KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

    KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Recommended
Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand
Economic confidence index inches up in September

Economic confidence index inches up in September
Germanys Lufthansa to slash 4,000 jobs by 2030

Germany's Lufthansa to slash 4,000 jobs by 2030
Europe must step up efforts to protect environment: Report

Europe must step up efforts to protect environment: Report
Chinese carmakers back in game as customs duties eased

Chinese carmakers back in game as customs duties eased
Turkish exporters target Brazil, Chile in new trade push

Turkish exporters target Brazil, Chile in new trade push
LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief

LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief
WORLD Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

The Iraqi government has submitted a file to the United Nations concerning the notorious ISIL-linked al-Hol camp in Syria, urging countries to repatriate their nationals.
ECONOMY Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

The price of gold hit a record high on Sept. 29 following U.S. inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿