Weekly virus cases down in big cities

ISTANBUL

The number of daily fatalities from COVID-19 has been remaining below 200 since early March, but they even dropped under the 100-mark for the first time in months, data from the Health Ministry have shown.

Experts have been arguing that a spike in the coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that the country experienced in February is not as threatening as before because this strain causes less severe disease compared with the prior variants.

They, however, warn that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions should still exercise utmost caution and that people must get their vaccines, particularly the booster shots for better protection.