Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof

ISTANBUL

The new channel announced by the Culture and Tourism Ministry gathers culture, art and gastronomy under the same roof online.

The Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), which undertakes the promotion of Turkey in the global marketplace, opened a new digital channel, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced.

The new digital channel www.liveturkey.com gathers culture, art and gastronomy under the same roof online.

According to a written statement, the ministry said that the website, which was opened in this period when a significant part of travelers are closed to their homes in almost all parts of the world, will bring the experiences related to Turkey from culture to art, history, sports, gastronomy and entertainment experience to the screen of the guests most of the time with live broadcast.

The website, which brings together all things that foreign tourists are curious about on Turkey, will bring the online art events organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to the world.

Celebrity chefs will be posting videos of their Turkish dishes on the website, which will also make virtual museum tours possible. The website will also be a promotional platform for adventure and extreme sports that can be done in Turkey.