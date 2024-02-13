Weather bureau warns of heavy rainfall across Türkiye

Weather bureau warns of heavy rainfall across Türkiye

Meteorologists have issued a comprehensive forecast warning of heavy rainfall across Türkiye, with Bodrum, a town on the southwestern coast, already experiencing the brunt of strong storms and towering waves.

According to the latest weekly forecast from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, a significant portion of the country is set to be engulfed by rainy weather. On Feb. 13, central provinces are expected to experience consistent rainfall, while heavy downpours are forecasted for western regions. Additionally, several northern provinces are likely to be affected by adverse weather conditions.

The eastern and northeastern provinces will not be spared, as rainfall is predicted to persist into the following day, with some regions even facing the possibility of snowfall, particularly in the easternmost parts of the country. The snowy weather pattern is anticipated to continue until Feb. 15.

The torrential rains will likely recede gradually from western provinces and eventually clear the southern and southeastern regions.

However, the respite may be short-lived for many provinces, as meteorologists warn of a potential return of precipitation over the weekend, following a brief hiatus on Feb. 16.

Cities such as Istanbul, İzmir and Antalya are bracing for intermittent showers, with temperatures expected to normalize and precipitation tapering off by Feb.17.

In line with earlier warnings, Bodrum bore the brunt of a powerful storm on Feb. 12, with winds exceeding 75 kilometers per hour wreaking havoc on daily life. Waves reaching heights of over 3 meters battered the coastline, prompting authorities to caution against maritime activities.

Meanwhile, in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, the Kepez Stream overflowed due to heavy rainfall, leading to damage to some boats. In response, the governor's office imposed restrictions on motorcycle and scooter usage until midnight due to the adverse weather conditions.

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden
